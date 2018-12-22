Watch A Video Mashup Of Women Defending Themselves With Guns

Women have been filmed on security cameras, armed and ready to defend themselves against intruders. Here is a mashup video of women using their Second Amendment right and defending themselves with guns.

One clip includes an off-duty cop in Brazil shooting an armed robber, another shows two men on a motor cycle who pull up and intend to rob an establishment but get stopped by a female off-duty police officer.

The video also includes a mother-daughter duo that defends their liquor store, as well as Kurdish women fighting against the Islamic State. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

