How To Survive Your Liberal Family Member During The Holidays

Christmas is a time to come together with friends and family to celebrate all we are thankful for.

However, that process becomes very different when you happen to have a liberal family member around.

Extremely progressive family members can be triggered easily by things like Christianity, traditional values and meat eating. The liberal family member can be a real spoiler for holiday traditions and good tidings.

The Daily Caller has made a helpful video to give you tips on how to survive your liberal family members on Christmas. (RELATED: The Biggest Christmas Controversies In 2018)

Good luck!