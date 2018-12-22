The Biggest Christmas Controversies In 2018

Leftists Grinches are attempting to hijack Christmas, not only to make the holiday more politically correct but they’re also trying to remove “Christ” from the name.

Music, stories and decorations that have been part of the tradition for decades are now too “controversial” for some.

It’s gotten so bad that now even “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” isn’t safe. The Grinches are going after this fictional character too.

I’m telling you folks, the war on Christmas is real.

