Denver Broncos Get Hit With Some Tragic News. Here’s What Happened

Denver Broncos rookie sensation Phillip Lindsay is out for the rest of the year with a wrist injury.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the undrafted rookie star suffered a “serious” wrist injury on “Monday Night Football” against the Raiders, and “is done” for the remainder of the season.

#Broncos Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay’s season has come to an end. Source says the wrist injury he suffered last night is believed to be serious. He’ll have more tests this week, but his 2018 is done and the former UDFA is out for what would’ve been a feel-good Pro Bowl, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2018

This really sucks for the Broncos and football fans in general. After going undrafted when all 32 teams passed on him seven different times, Lindsay took the league by storm. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

There’s nothing we love more in sports than an underdog that comes out of nowhere to dominate the scene. That’s exactly what Lindsay had done over the course of the season for Denver, and it earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Now, he’s out for the final game of the year, we have no idea how much rehab he’ll need or the extent just yet of the injury.

Hopefully, he’s ready to roll when the start of the 2019 season shows up. You never want to see a guy struggle, especially one who has accomplished what Lindsay has after being overlooked.

Get better soon. We need Lindsay back on the field. It’s simply better for the league when guys like him are playing.

