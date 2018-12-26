Meek Mill Plays Santa, Gives Away $100K Worth Of Toys To Philly Kids

Superstar rapper Meek Mill played Santa on Christmas Eve and gave away $100,000 worth of toys to kids in Philadelphia.

“Just giving back to my neighborhood. This is where I grew up. We are able to do it so we are doing it,” the 31-year-old rapper shared with ABC affiliate WPVI. “My son can get toys for Christmas. But everybody can’t afford to be in a situation where they can have a good Christmas, so we wanted to bring Christmas back to our old neighborhood.”

He captioned a clip he shared on Instagram from the event, “100k in toys for Christmas right now in my hood at the king center right now!!! Merry Christmas!!” (RELATED: Meek Mill Brought Down The House At The 76ers Game Last Night [VIDEO])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Dec 24, 2018 at 8:28am PST

In two other follow-up posts Tuesday and Wednesday, the “Dangerous” hitmaker shared a handful of pictures/clips from the giveaway with all the kids — who looked overjoyed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Dec 24, 2018 at 3:59pm PST

The rapper’s generosity included things like bicycles, backpacks, shoes and a lot of other kinds of toys for some 3,000 children — all of which were handed out at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Dec 26, 2018 at 11:44am PST

Mill’s kindness comes on the heels of reports earlier this month that Kid Rock paid layaway balances for 350 Walmart customers in Nashville after he was inspired by actor/director Tyler Perry, who paid off more than $400,000 worth of layaway tabs at Walmarts in the Atlanta area.