Melania Wows In Black Bomber Jacket And Pants Combo During Troop Visit In Germany

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Wednesday night when she stepped out in a black bomber jacket and green pants during a visit to the troops in Germany.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet members of the US military during a stop at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, on December 27, 2018. - President Donald Trump used a lightning visit to Iraq -- his first with US troops in a conflict zone since being elected -- to defend the withdrawal from Syria and to declare an end to America's role as the global "policeman." (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet members of the US military during a stop at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, on December 27, 2018.  (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked as striking as ever rocking the long sleeve jacket that she paired with form-fitting olive-green pants as she and President Donald Trump greeted military personnel stationed at Ramstein Air Base.  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a black scoop-neck top and black and white sneakers as she and the president posed for selfies and took pictures with the troops.

“Happening Now – President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS meet with Troops at Ramstein Air Base,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted, along with a handful of pictures from the visit.

Hours earlier, Trump and FLOTUS made a surprise visit to the troops in Iraq at Al Asad Air Base. After the president addressed the troops, the first lady took to the podium and said how honored she was to be there.  (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

“I’m very honored to be here tonight,” Melania shared, per a White House pool report. “Thank you for your service, for your sacrifice and keeping us safe and free. I’m very proud of you.”

“And, on behalf of our nation, I’m wishing you a Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year,” she added. ” Thank you again, and to your families.”

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to speak to members of the US military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018. - President Donald Trump arrived in Iraq on his first visit to US troops deployed in a war zone since his election two years ago.(Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Her comments were met with a round of applause from the crowd.

And she looked fantastic rocking a yellow button-up suede coat and green pants that she paired with yellow combat boots.

Judging by all the pictures, a great time was had by all.

