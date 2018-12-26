Melania Wows In Black Bomber Jacket And Pants Combo During Troop Visit In Germany

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Wednesday night when she stepped out in a black bomber jacket and green pants during a visit to the troops in Germany.

The first lady looked as striking as ever rocking the long sleeve jacket that she paired with form-fitting olive-green pants as she and President Donald Trump greeted military personnel stationed at Ramstein Air Base. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a black scoop-neck top and black and white sneakers as she and the president posed for selfies and took pictures with the troops.

“Happening Now – President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS meet with Troops at Ramstein Air Base,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted, along with a handful of pictures from the visit.

Happening Now – President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS meet with Troops at Ramstein Air Base. pic.twitter.com/myDcyFIQde — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 27, 2018

Hours earlier, Trump and FLOTUS made a surprise visit to the troops in Iraq at Al Asad Air Base. After the president addressed the troops, the first lady took to the podium and said how honored she was to be there. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

“I’m very honored to be here tonight,” Melania shared, per a White House pool report. “Thank you for your service, for your sacrifice and keeping us safe and free. I’m very proud of you.”

“And, on behalf of our nation, I’m wishing you a Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year,” she added. ” Thank you again, and to your families.”

Her comments were met with a round of applause from the crowd.

And she looked fantastic rocking a yellow button-up suede coat and green pants that she paired with yellow combat boots.

Judging by all the pictures, a great time was had by all.