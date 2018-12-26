The New Movie About Dick Cheney Made A Surprising Amount Of Money At The Box Office

“Vice” did better at the box office over the past couple days than was initially expected.

The highly-anticipated film from Adam McKay chronicles the life of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and is expected to be a major power player during the award season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has pulled in $4.8 million since its Christmas Day debut. That’s ahead of where projections had the movie coming in at the box office.

I’m not surprised the movie is doing well. The country is engulfed in politics and debates right now, and the movie couldn’t have been released at a better time. (RELATED: This Film Is The Heavy Favorite To Win The Oscar For Best Picture)

I’m actually planning on seeing “Vice” at some point in the next few days, and I can’t wait. The cast is absolutely loaded with talent. You’ve got Christian Bale, Sam Rockwell, Amy Adams and Steve Carell. What more could you possibly ask for?

That kind of lineup has “Oscars” written all over it.

