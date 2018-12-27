Fans Of The Kansas City Chiefs Get Some Great News About The Team’s Running Back

Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is back on the field after battling an injury.

ProFootballTalk reported the following late Wednesday:

The Chiefs are looking for a win that will seal the AFC West title and they may have running back Spencer Ware back in the lineup for the effort. Ware has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Absent a setback from the increased workload, that should put Ware on track to play against the Raiders this Sunday.

Thanks, Spencer! Way to miss both weeks of my fantasy football championship matchup, and then bouncing back as soon as I was done getting my ass kicked! (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

I simply can’t thank you enough for taking your sweet time getting ready to make a return. I appreciate it so much. You have no idea how happy I was to see him not play as my fantasy squad got lit up like they stole something.

In all seriousness, this is great news if you’re a fan of the Chiefs. Ware has played very well after Kareem Hunt got shown the exit door, and KC will need him to make a run in the playoffs.

Without Ware, there’s no real guarantee the backfield provides any relief for Patrick Mahomes. With Ware playing at the top of his game, it forces the defense to pack it a bit, which gives the young quarterback much more room to operate.

Am I upset that he might be solely responsible for killing my fantasy football season? Sure, but that doesn’t mean Kansas City fans shouldn’t be celebrating right now.

They’ve got the best running back on the roster back just in time for the playoffs.

