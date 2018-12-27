Police Officer Killed During Traffic Stop By Illegal Immigrant

The man accused of killing a California police officer on Wednesday has been in the country illegally, authorities revealed on Thursday.

Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh, 33, was shot and killed during a traffic stop after pulling the suspect over on the suspicion of driving under the influence. (RELATED: Man Deported Twice Murders 2 As A Result Of CA’s Sanctuary Laws)

After calling in the traffic stop, “he called out ‘shots fired’ over the radio. Multiple agencies responded to assist and Singh was found at the scene with gunshot wounds,” according to a press release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

We want to see this face all over Twitter until he is caught — he is the suspect in the senseless killing of Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh. You will be caught… pic.twitter.com/CfuNNC076z — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 27, 2018

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson, whose agency is leading the investigation, told reporters that they know who the murderer is but won’t release his name publicly.

“This suspect … is in our country illegally. He doesn’t belong here. He is a criminal,” Christianson said, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Officer Ronil Singh joined the Newman police department in 2011, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office. Singh is seen here with his k9. My heart goes out to his loved ones during this tragic time. (Picture courtesy of the sheriff’s department) pic.twitter.com/h4jZFoA3MC — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) December 26, 2018

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson revealed that Singh was originally from Fiji and that “he came to America with one purpose, and that was to serve this country.”

At this point, the killer is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. It’s unclear how long the individual has been in the country and whether or not he has a previous criminal record.

