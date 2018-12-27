Police Officer Killed During Traffic Stop By Illegal Immigrant

Mike Brest | Reporter

The man accused of killing a California police officer on Wednesday has been in the country illegally, authorities revealed on Thursday.

Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh, 33, was shot and killed during a traffic stop after pulling the suspect over on the suspicion of driving under the influence. (RELATED: Man Deported Twice Murders 2 As A Result Of CA’s Sanctuary Laws)

After calling in the traffic stop, “he called out ‘shots fired’ over the radio. Multiple agencies responded to assist and Singh was found at the scene with gunshot wounds,” according to a press release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson, whose agency is leading the investigation, told reporters that they know who the murderer is but won’t release his name publicly.

“This suspect … is in our country illegally. He doesn’t belong here. He is a criminal,” Christianson said, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson revealed that Singh was originally from Fiji and that “he came to America with one purpose, and that was to serve this country.”

At this point, the killer is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. It’s unclear how long the individual has been in the country and whether or not he has a previous criminal record.

