Lakers Fans Won’t Like The Latest Update With LeBron James’ Groin Injury

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss several games with a groin injury.

LeBron suffered a groin injury on Christmas day against the Golden State Warriors, and now it looks like it’s going to take some time to heal. (RELATED: LeBron James Suffers Injury To The Groin. Some Fans Might Start Panicking)

ESPN reported the following Thursday afternoon:

Although an MRI revealed LeBron James sidestepped serious injury, the All-NBA forward did suffer a significant left groin strain and the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for him to miss several games, league sources told ESPN. The Lakers are calling James’ absence “day-to-day,” but sources told ESPN there is a healing process that needs to occur before James can return to the lineup.

This is bad news for the Lakers and it’s arguably even worse news for the NBA. The league knows LeBron is the pulse behind the success of the NBA, and every day he’s not on the court is a bad day for the sport.

There’s a reason why the Christmas NBA ratings were through the roof, and it’s not just because people were looking for something to watch. It’s because LeBron draws eyeballs.

As for the Lakers, they’re obviously at a pretty big disadvantage whenever LeBron isn’t on the court. That’s just a fact.

There’s not a team in the league that gets better when you take the greatest player on the planet off the court. That’s not how the sport works at all.

LA needs LeBron playing in order to be competitive.

Hopefully, the three-time NBA champion is back sooner than later. Trust me, the NBA doesn’t want him sidelined for long at all.

