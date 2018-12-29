Celebrate Kristin Kreuk’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

December 30 is Kristin Kreuk’s birthday.

The Canadian actress turns 36 years old today and has packed in a massive international career during her nearly two decades in the entertainment industry.

Born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, Kreuk got her start acting in the hit teen drama, “Edgemont.” She then went on to achieve international stardom when she was cast as Lana Lang in the hit superhero series “Smallville,” which ran for seven years. She then went on to play Catherine Chandler in the hit CW show “Beauty And The Beast.”

What’s more, Kreuk won two People’s Choice Awards for her work in “Beauty And The Beast.”

But Kristin Kreuk isn’t just known for her mind-bending roles in shows. She’s also been cast in plenty of movies. You may know her from ” Snow White: The Fairest of Them All,” which premiered in 2001; “Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li”; or “Irvine Welsh’s Ecstasy,” which came out in 2011.

But Kreuk isn’t just popular on the big screen. With almost 100,000 followers on Instagram, she’s popular online as well. Check out some of her best photos below.