Teen Graduating From High School And Harvard In The Same Month

A 16-year-old Kansas boy is set to graduate from both high school and Harvard University in May 2019.

Braxton Moral, a Ulysses High School senior, will graduate from his Kansas school on May 19 and then attend his Harvard graduation ceremony on May 30, The Hutchinson News reported Dec. 20.

Moral’s vocabulary and math skills were beyond his years, but his mother Julie Moral did not realize her son was gifted for some time, NPR reported Friday, NPR reported Friday. The child’s parents eventually took him to Seward County Community College to get tested, The Hutchinson News reported.

“They thought the machine was broken,” Carlos Moral, the father, said, according to The Hutchinson News. “He was like off the scale, beyond an associate’s degree.”

Had a chance to meet with Braxton Moral in my office yesterday. This impressive young man is about to graduate from @Harvard at the age of 16! He wants to be a public servant and I encouraged him to do so. We’re proud to call him one of Kansas’ own! #ksleg pic.twitter.com/y1KOMFXsRP — Dr. Jeff Colyer (@DrJeffColyer) March 7, 2018

The Ulysses school district allowed Braxton Moral to take some high school classes while he was in middle school, and even skipped the fourth grade. Braxton also took a class from Fort Hays State University before being admitted into Harvard’s extension program, The Spokesman-Review reported.

“The program [extension] ideally serves these nontraditional, working professionals (ordinarily aged 21 or older) who want to complete their degrees part time, both on campus and online,” Harvard’s extension program website said. (RELATED: Here Is What Harvard Looks For In Future Students)

Braxton took fall and spring semester courses online and started going to Harvard’s campus during his junior year, according to NPR.

“Because of his age and the fact that he doesn’t have a high school diploma, he couldn’t get regular scholarships or federal aid,” Julie said, NPR reported. “We did get a couple Sallie Mae private loans to help ease the financial burden.”

The total tuition cost for the 2018-2019 academic year was $54,400, according to Harvard’s extension program website.

Julie also said they make sure his son isn’t too stressed, according to The Spokesman-Review.

“We constantly are monitoring Braxton to make sure he is not too overwhelmed,” Julie said, The Spokesman-Review reported. “No achievement is worth him being unhappy.”

Braxton hopes to attend Harvard Law School upon graduation and become a politician.

“Politics is end game for me,” he said, The Hutchinson News reported.

Braxton will be 17-years-old when he graduates from both schools, according to The Hutchinson News.

