Here’s How Many Points Alabama Is Favored By Over Clemson In The Title Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide are heavy favorites against Clemson in the college football playoff title game next Monday.

According to OddsShark, the Tide opened up as 6.5 favorites over the Dabo Swinney’s Tigers.

I’m a little shocked at this line. Clemson throttled Notre Dame in the semi-finals and Alabama ran all over Oklahoma Saturday night. Both teams put on dominating shows. (RELATED: Clemson Rocks Notre Dame To Advance To The Title Game. The Highlights Are Insane)

There’s no question about it, but this line is still a bit much for me. I’d feel much more comfortable with Alabama at -3.5 than I am with Saban’s crewing being favored by nearly a touchdown.

This is the type of motivation that you simply don’t want Clemson pinning up in their locker room. The Tigers are 14-0 and have throttled most of the teams they’ve played this year.

Trevor Lawrence looked like the future top pick in the NFL draft against the Fighting Irish.

If the line stays at -6.5 for Alabama, I’m absolutely taking Clemson. This is the fourth time they’ve played each other in recent years in the post season, and they’ve all been great games outside of last year.

There’s no way Clemson gets it ran up on them with Lawrence healthy and under center. The Tigers are going to score and that’s going to keep them in the game from the jump. Plus, Clemson’s defense is nasty. Anybody who thinks Alabama is going to roll Dabo Swinney’s guy is fixing for a major surprise next Monday.