Miami Football Coach Mark Richt Announces Shocking Retirement

Miami football coach Mark Richt shocked the sports world Sunday when he announced he was retiring.

Richt, who ended his career with the Hurricanes by getting thrashed by Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl, announced his retirement in a long letter.

He wrote in part:

The University of Miami has been a part of my life for more than three decades. It shaped me as a young man and provided me with the coaching opportunity of a lifetime. My love for The U is simply great. My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program.

Mark Richt just retired at Miami pic.twitter.com/XsnwnyXIdR — Paul Myerberg (@PaulMyerberg) December 30, 2018

This is a mind-boggling decision to me. Judging from his line, “My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program,” I’m going to go ahead and speculate this might not have been a very voluntary resignation.

That line has being pushed out written all over it, which is absurd because they made an Orange Bowl appearance last year. It’s also not like he was making a ton of cash. The university was paying him around $4 million a year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Hurricanes Football (@canesfootball) on Nov 24, 2018 at 7:32pm PST

Yes, Wisconsin smacked them all over the field to end a disappointing year, but I’m just not sure you’re going to get a better option to sign with Miami than Richt.

The delusion of some football fan bases is truly unreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MixtureMan (@_mixtureman_) on Dec 30, 2018 at 10:06am PST

However, if there’s one man the Hurricanes need to call, it’s my guy Lane Kiffin. Kiffin in Miami would be absolutely legendary.

I wouldn’t care if the Hurricanes never won another game. It’d still be enough content gold to put me in a beach house.