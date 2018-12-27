The Wisconsin Badgers End The 2018 Football Season With A Glorious Blowout Win

The Wisconsin Badgers ended the 2018 football season by blowing out Miami 35-3 in the Pinstripe Bowl Thursday night.

This season might have been a gigantic disappointment on all fronts, but I suppose dominating an ACC team to end the year isn’t the worst way to go out.

Was this season frustrating? Yes. Was it one of the biggest letdowns of my life? Absolutely. There’s simply no spin zone here that’ll fix any of that, and I’m not about to pretend that finishing 8-5 is close to being acceptable. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Begins Saturday. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

It’s most certainly not. Nobody even wanted to be in the Pinstripe Bowl to begin with. Yet, we persisted.

Sure, it was a lot of fun to watch Jonathan Taylor finish the year strong by thrashing another defense. After all, it’s what we watched all year long. He was the main bright spot of the abomination that was 2018.

I guess you have to look for the silver linings wherever you can find them.

Now, we must focus on 2019 — and do everything in our power to make sure a season like this past one never happens again.

That should be our only focus going forward. As a Wisconsin man, I expect excellence. It’s that simple, and I won’t accept anything else. Onward and upward!