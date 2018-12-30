Trump: America Needs ‘Slightly Larger Version’ Of Wall Protecting Obama’s House

President Donald Trump said Sunday that America needs a “slightly larger version” of the wall around the Washington, D.C. mansion owned by former President Barack Obama.

In a Sunday afternoon tweet, Trump said that he agreed that a wall was a good idea.

“President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound,” he tweeted. “I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security.”

The president then added that all he wanted was a “slightly” bigger one to secure the safety of all Americans.

“The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!” he said. (RELATED: We Visted Obama’s New Wall)

The fight over Trump’s proposed border wall resulted in a partial government shutdown just before Christmas. Since then, Democrats have made it clear that they will not be negotiating until after the new Congress is seated in January and their party takes control of the House.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, has said that he doesn’t believe the president will back down either — and that the shut down has the makings of being a long one.

