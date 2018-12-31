Adam Gase Expected To Be Target Of Many NFL Teams Needing A Head Coach

Fired Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase isn’t expected to be unemployed long.

Gase was fired Monday morning after a disappointing year in Miami. But he has already heard from several NFL teams in search of a new coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The fact Gase is on the radar of teams in the league shouldn’t come as a surprise or shock to anybody that’s been paying attention.

He went 23-25 with the Dolphins over the past three years. Is that great? No, but it could be much worse, and it helps that Gase is a young guy. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

There is a very long future in front of him, and that’ll only help with job prospects in the NFL.

There are two options that really stick out here to me.

Option one: he could go to Denver. They aren’t in a great quarterback position, but they have enough talent elsewhere to produce wins. Gase could be the guy for Denver if they’re looking for a guy with experience.

Option two: He could go to Cleveland. It’s a similar situation to the Broncos, but Cleveland has their quarterback of the future already in Baker Mayfield. Could Gase be the guy to take them to the next level?

Who knows? He wouldn’t be the worst option out there. I’d love to see what he could do with one of those two teams, but either way, I’m very confident he’ll be back on a sideline next season.

