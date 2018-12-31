Celebrate Emily Sears’ Birthday With Her Best Shots

Today, January 1, is Emily Sears’ birthday.

The Australian-born model turns 34 years old today and has packed in a massive career in the modeling and entertainment industry. She earned her fame on Instagram and probably won’t quit the app anytime soon. (RELATED: Emily Sears Rocks The Internet With Swimsuit Picture)

Sears, who describes herself as a “feminist in underpants,” has graced the cover of Maxim and is considered one of the most popular swimsuit and fitness models of the twenty-first century. (RELATED: Celebrate Emily Sears’ Best Photos From 2017 [SLIDESHOW])

And with just under five million followers on Instagram, the Melbourne, Australia native is not showing any signs of slowing down her career in the near future. 2018 was clearly a good year for Emily Sears, and we are hoping 2019 will be too. Check out some of her best photos from the past year below in celebration of the new year and Sears’ birthday.