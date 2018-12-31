Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying

Taylor Swift’s “Reputation Stadium Tour” was only out on Netflix for a few hours before fans and celebrities reacted on social media declaring that the singer was back and bigger than ever.

On Monday, the 29-year-old singer’s tour film hit the streaming site and in a very short amount of time headlines starting surfacing declaring things like, “Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Film Shows Why She’s One of the All-Time Greats,” and “Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour Netflix Film Reinforces Her Status As 2018’s Pop Music Champion.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Says She Went Through ‘Really Low Times’ After Kim Kardashian Bullied Her Online)

For those who didn’t get to see it live, the film is the second best thing. And to say she knows how to get your attention right from the beginning would be an understatement. She takes the stage after two minutes looking as gorgeous as ever in a sparking black hoodie body suit outfit with matching thigh high boots.

And fans and celebs could not agree more, per Billboard magazine.

“Brb I will be watching All Too Well on repeat for eternity,” country star Kelsea Ballerini tweeted, along with a link to the film.

Brb I will be watching All Too Well on repeat for eternity… https://t.co/iefOebt89y — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 31, 2018

“If anyone needs me, I’ll be watching the Taylor Swift reputation Tour on Netflix,” Sara Beth tweeted.

If anyone needs me, I’ll be watching the Taylor Swift reputation Tour on Netflix. — SaraBeth (@SBSwags) December 31, 2018

Put this in the dictionary under Big Dick Energy #reptourNetflix @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/g0YvmXiRi6 — Jemima Skelley (@jemimaskelley) December 31, 2018

There’s something so beautiful about the way this film opens on a dark, hooded, scowling Taylor and closes on her joyfully skipping away like a carefree little kid. The old Taylor isn’t dead. She lives on because she refused to be changed by her reputation. #repTourNetflix pic.twitter.com/OGoT71RuiF — Taylor Swift Toronto (@tswiftto) December 31, 2018

Taylor Swift Earns Her Legend With Her Netflix ‘Reputation’ Doc – Rolling Stone https://t.co/gKpkGy3Xdv — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 31, 2018

Taylor’s Reputation tour concert is now on Netflix. All of my plans through April have been canceled.#repTourNetflix pic.twitter.com/VvqItJG612 — Justin Abraham (@jjabraham) December 31, 2018

The details and the hard work that went into the reputation stadium tour is beyond amazing. The dancing was so amazing little details I never got to see from the floor was all clear and super HD! Round of applause for Taylor and every worker that was apart of it #repTourNetflix — Tarah The Swiftie (@tarahlovestay) December 31, 2018

TAYLOR SWIFT DOESN’T STARE INTO THE CAMERA TAYLOR SWIFT STARES INTO THE SOUL — ???????????????????????????????? (@soitfuckingoes) December 31, 2018

1) The reputation Stadium Tour movie has proved:

-Taylor can sing LIVE, can DANCE

-Her STAGE PRESENCE is undeniably strong

-She LOVES and RESPECTS her fans and the ppl working with her (vice versa)

-She has a WIDE-RANGE FANDOM

-SHE is GRATEFUL and she CARES!#repTourNetflix — Leo (@LeoTs13) December 31, 2018

The “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker made headlines earlier this month when she thanked fans for all the birthday wishes and in return shared a gift with them, the trailer to her film. She revealed then that it would drop New Year’s Eve.