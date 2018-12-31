Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Taylor Swift’s “Reputation Stadium Tour” was only out on Netflix for a few hours before fans and celebrities reacted on social media declaring that the singer was back and bigger than ever.

On Monday, the 29-year-old singer’s tour film hit the streaming site and in a very short amount of time headlines starting surfacing declaring things like, “Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Film Shows Why She’s One of the All-Time Greats,” and “Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour Netflix Film Reinforces Her Status As 2018’s Pop Music Champion.”  (RELATED: Taylor Swift Says She Went Through ‘Really Low Times’ After Kim Kardashian Bullied Her Online)

 

For those who didn’t get to see it live, the film is the second best thing. And to say she knows how to get your attention right from the beginning would be an understatement. She takes the stage after two minutes looking as gorgeous as ever in a sparking black hoodie body suit outfit with matching thigh high boots.

And fans and celebs could not agree more, per Billboard magazine.

“Brb I will be watching All Too Well on repeat for eternity,” country star Kelsea Ballerini tweeted, along with a link to the film.

“If anyone needs me, I’ll be watching the Taylor Swift reputation Tour on Netflix,” Sara Beth tweeted.

 

The “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker made headlines earlier this month when she thanked fans for all the birthday wishes and in return shared a gift with them, the trailer to her film. She revealed then that it would drop New Year’s Eve.

