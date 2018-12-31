Trump Prepares For A New Fight Over Border Wall Funding

The United States government has been shut down for 10 days now and it isn’t expected to reopen until after the new Congress reconvenes on Jan. 3, 2019.

President Donald Trump has said he is unwilling to negotiate if there is not at least $5 billion for the wall included in the newest spending package. However, the executive and legislative branches will only be controlled by Republicans for another three days, after which Democrats will gain majority control over the House of Representatives.

So did President Trump make the right call to shut down the government during the remaining days of a Republican-controlled Congress?

Once Democrats gain majority in the House, Rep. Nancy Pelosi is likely to be sworn in as the next Speaker of the House. The 116th Congress will not only be the most diverse Congress to date, but will also be welcoming a historical 37 women, 35 of whom belong to the Democratic party.

With a Democrat-controlled House and a Senate that was only able to pick up two seats, Trump’s dreams of $5 billion in border security funding is looking unlikely. Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have been battling Trump over the border wall funding for two years now, and they are about to be in a position where they have even more backing in Congress.

After a Sunday lunch with Trump at the White House, Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters, “I don’t see Democrats giving us more money, unless they get something.” He reportedly suggested working with the Democrats on helping the young immigrants known as Dreamers. Sen. Graham said that Trump seemed “open minded” but noncommittal.

If Trump and Democratic congressional leaders are unable to find a solution before the 116th Congress is sworn in, then any possibility of Trump’s $5 billion in border security and wall funding is even less unlikely to be agreed on.

