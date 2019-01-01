Conor McGregor Calls Out Floyd Mayweather After Stupid Japanese Boxing Match

Conor McGregor isn’t apparently impressed with Floyd Mayweather’s boxing stunt over in Japan.

Mayweather fought Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa earlier in the weekend and earned $9 million for the bout. For those of you wondering, Mayweather damn near murdered Nasukawa. The fight was pretty much over before it began. Again, the whole thing was a joke, and everybody involved should be embarrassed. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

Easy work for Flyod Mayweather. Shows how much of a joke this event was though. #floydmayweather #MayweatherNasukawa pic.twitter.com/TnUiYawqtj — EmanDaGoon (@EmanDaGoonn) December 31, 2018

Floyd Mayweather defeated Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa by TKO in the 1st round of an exhibition in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/yzUr9K32zf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2018

Do you know who wasn't entertained? The Irish-born UFC star. McGregor posted a message on Instagram mocking the money Mayweather got and wrote, "That 9 milli [sic] won't keep you on top of my list for long, kid. #Forbesy."

I love that McGregor is pouring it on Mayweather here. I'm not against getting money, but I am against stupid boxing stunts done halfway across the world.

What was the point of this stupidity between the legendary boxer and Nasukawa? Clearly, it was only to make a quick payday.

I'd way rather just have watched a rematch between McGregor and Mayweather or a fight with Khabib than whatever that garbage was.

I think McGregor is trying to poke the tiger here, which is right up his avenue. Do I think Mayweather will fight a UFC guy again? Without a doubt. He made a fortune for fighting McGregor, and we all know the boxing star is all about the money.

If we’re going to get anything, let’s have that instead of whatever junk we just got in Japan.

