Kanye West Is Back On The Trump Train

After a short hiatus from politics, Kanye West is back to publicly supporting President Donald Trump.

The superstar rapper raised eyebrows in the political and entertainment world by coming out as a supporter of the president earlier in the year. West wore a MAGA hat in public and tweeted nice things about the president. In an Oval Office meeting in October, West embraced Trump and told the press that wearing a MAGA hat makes the rapper feel like “Superman.”

In November, West tweeted that he was “distancing himself from politics” after being erroneously associated with a movement to get black people to leave the Democratic party. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative,” West tweeted. (RELATED: Kanye West Defends His Support Of President Trump On Jimmy Kimmel Live)

After a period of silence on politics, Kanye tweeted on January 1st that he will wear his MAGA hat and support Trump “all day.” “One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black,” Kanye tweeted. “From now on I’m performing with my mutherfu**ing hat on,” the rapper tweeted later adding, “Blacks are 90% Democrats That sounds like control to me ????” and “Trump all day.”

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

From now on I’m performing with my mutherfucking hat on ???????????? — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

2024 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Blacks are 90% Democrats That sounds like control to me ???? — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Kanye West also tweeted the date “2024” adding to the speculation that he may run for president.