LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Takes Brutal Hit Against UCF. The Video Is Horrifying

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow got lit up Tuesday against UCF.

Burrow threw a pick six in the first quarter, and a UCF defender nearly took the Ohio State transfer’s head off with an insane hit.

You can watch the video below, but be warned that it is a brutal shot.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow got absolutely obliterated after throwing an interception against UCF. The hit was brutal. pic.twitter.com/aNJg6o1Vwl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 1, 2019

Damn le block sur QB Joe Burrow est monstrueux ! pic.twitter.com/NBHm4Kmj9h — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) January 1, 2019

Joe Burrow might need some milk pic.twitter.com/1M9alqdATv — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) January 1, 2019

Joe Burrow got knocked into another dimension… #LSU pic.twitter.com/C7owQ2CfZQ — Christopher Boan (@cgboan) January 1, 2019

It really doesn’t get much worse than that hit. Burrow had no chance against a shot like that one, and it’s also completely legal. (RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite)

If you watch, the defender clearly hits him below the head. Still, I don’t think that’ll make Burrow feel much better about being “knocked into another dimension.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Aug 27, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

UCF currently leads 14-3.

