LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Takes Brutal Hit Against UCF. The Video Is Horrifying

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow got lit up Tuesday against UCF.

Burrow threw a pick six in the first quarter, and a UCF defender nearly took the Ohio State transfer’s head off with an insane hit.

You can watch the video below, but be warned that it is a brutal shot.

It really doesn’t get much worse than that hit. Burrow had no chance against a shot like that one, and it’s also completely legal. (RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite)

If you watch, the defender clearly hits him below the head. Still, I don’t think that’ll make Burrow feel much better about being “knocked into another dimension.”

 

UCF currently leads 14-3.

