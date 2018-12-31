POLL: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite

People seem to think Clemson has pretty much no chance to beat Alabama in the college football national championship game.

I asked voters who would win the highly-anticipated matchup, and the results weren’t even close. Of the 2,251 voters, 70 percent pick Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide to beat Dabo Swinney’s crew.

How are only 30 percent of people taking the Tigers? That’s a bit of a joke. Clemson mauled Notre Dame in insanely impressive fashion. (RELATED: The TV Ratings Are In For The College Football Playoff. The Numbers Are HUGE!)

They were absolutely brutal against the Fighting Irish, and Trevor Lawrence looked like a future NFL star as he was slinging the football all over the place.

Look, I don’t know who is going to win this game. I’m going to spend the next couple days analyzing as much tape as I can get my hands on, but I do know that it’ll be close.

These two teams are both simply way too good to ever get blown out. Both have elite quarterbacks, overall offenses and Clemson’s defense might be the best in the entire country.

Anybody who thinks Alabama is going to roll through the Tigers is going to get a reality check Monday.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking. I can’t wait to see who everybody picks and how all the action goes down on ESPN Monday night. It’s going to be epic.

