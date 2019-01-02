Liberals Are Off To A Bad Start In 2019

On today’s packed Daily Daily Caller Podcast we can’t help but notice how liberals are not off to the best start for 2019. Utah Senator-Elect Mitt Romney sounded like a liberal when he attacked President Donald Trump’s character in The Washington Post. The 2016 campaign of Bernie Sanders is facing allegations of sexual harassment and sexual violence. More tear gas is deployed on the border. The Women’s March is falling apart as marches are being canceled across the country. Minority lawmakers in New York live large off a charity that doesn’t do any charity work and much, much more.

Listen to the show:

Mitt Romney won’t be sworn in as Utah’s junior senator until tomorrow, but he’s already attacking the president. In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Romney attacks the president as a man of low character, pledging essentially to become the new John McCain — the Republican who spends a lot of time attacking other Republicans to the delight of the media. We dissect Mitt’s complaints.

Apparently the 2016 presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders was a rolling party of sexual harassment and violence, according to former campaign staff. What took so long? And what the hell was going on in the Sanders campaign if a group of staffers are coming out with this now? They don’t give any specifics, but they do what liberals always do when bringing these sorts of allegations to light — blame everyone. We tell you how and rip it all apart.

The murder of Officer Ronil Singh by an illegal alien is already fading from the media because it doesn’t fit with the liberal narrative about illegal aliens. What Nancy Pelosi would call “collateral damage” is a real issue, and with more tear gas being deployed at the border to stop illegals from storming the country, this issue isn’t going away anytime soon. We discuss it all.

The Women’s March is suffering a meltdown as marches are being canceled across the country. Black and Puerto Rican lawmakers in New York spent more than half-a-million of a scholarship charity’s money on parties and nothing on scholarships. CNN and NBC were disasters on New Year’s Eve, we have the audio. And what may well be the perfect story to encapsulate the year on the last day of 2018. All that and more on the show today.

