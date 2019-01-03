Cleveland Browns Interview Jim Caldwell

The Cleveland Browns interviewed Jim Caldwell on Wednesday.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted late Wednesday night that the Browns had completed their interview with Caldwell, who was fired by the Detroit Lions last season. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

I’m not sure Browns fans are going to be too happy if the organization hires Jim Caldwell. I do think Caldwell got ripped a lot more than he deserved in Detroit, and that firing him was probably not the correct call.

However, there are better options out there right now if you’re the Browns. Mike McCarthy is on the market and has a much better track record coaching in the NFL. Both have history working with elite QBs, but I’d still take McCarthy to be the man responsible for molding Baker Mayfield.

Will Caldwell eventually get another NFL head coaching job? Absolutely. The talent pool for NFL coaches isn’t exactly huge, and having several years of experience under your belt is an advantage that’s hard to put into words.

I have no doubt at all that he’ll eventually run a team again. However, I’m just not sure the Browns are the best fit.

It should be fascinating to see who the Browns settle on because they have all the talent they need to win. They just need some leadership, and that guy better be ready to handle everything involving Baker Mayfield.

I can’t wait to see who they hire.

