Lions, Raiders, Giants, Redskins And 49ers Are Possible Teams For ‘Hard Knocks’

There are the top five NFL teams up for consideration for the next season of “Hard Knocks” on HBO.

According to CBS Sports, the Lions, Raiders, Giants, Redskins and 49ers are all eligible to be on the next season. They also pointed out, however, that the 49ers likely won’t be chosen because the people running the team will not be helpful to the situation or show.

There are two very obvious options for the show. First, the Raiders and Gruden on “Hard Knocks” would be entertainment heaven. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

Gruden lives for the cameras, and he’s outstanding in front of them.

Anybody who says they wouldn’t love to see the Raiders and their electric head coach on “Hard Knocks” is simply lying to you.

They’re lying and should probably be thrown out of the country because we don’t want people like that here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oakland Raiders (@raiders) on Dec 27, 2018 at 12:50pm PST

The other option is the Lions. That’s obviously just because I’m biased as hell, but I still think it’d be golden.

Matthew Stafford is the biggest bro in the entire league, they’ve got a coach with great entertainment value, and they constantly disappoint us. I’d love to know what’s going on behind the scenes so that I can better understand how we’re so damn bad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Dec 31, 2018 at 12:15pm PST

Give the Raiders or the Lions or don’t even bother having the show because none of the other options are really appealing.

That might sound harsh, but I mean it. It’s either Gruden or Stafford or it’s nothing at all. These are my terms. The ball is now in the court of the NFL and HBO. I hope they choose wisely.

