Report: Nikki Bella Moving On From John Cena With ‘DWTS’ Partner Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella has reportedly moved on following her very public split from actor John Cena with her former “Dancing With The Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Sources close to the 35-year-old reality TV star shared with E! News on Thursday that Bella and her “DWTS” partner have kept in touch since they performed on the show together during season 25 of the popular ABC dancing show in 2017 and are now dating. (RELATED: John Cena Gets Engaged To Smoke Show WWE Star)

The 36-year-old Russian-American dancer is featured out on a dinner date with the pro-wrestler in a clip from her reality TV show for the upcoming season 4 of “Total Bellas.” She is also seen riding on a motorcycle with her former dance partner in the trailer.

Bella and Cena made headlines over the summer with reports that they were working on their relationship after calling off their pending nuptials weeks before they were set to walk down the aisle, something, both commented on several times since.

Last month, the reality television star — who always looks terrific — opened up about how dating was going after she admitted it wasn’t “going well.”

“But I guess I’m not really looking. I’m enjoying being single, but I’m not really living up to the perks of a single life,” Bella shared at the time.

At the time, she was also romantically linked with “Bachelorette” star Peter Kraus who is featured in the upcoming season.

“I haven’t kissed another guy in nine years,” Bella admits to Kraus before he goes to kiss her.

Cena and Bella dated for six years then announced they were engaged in April 2017. They then split in April only to have numerous reports surface a few months later that they had gotten back together.