Pence: 2000 People A Day Are Apprehended Trying To Illegally Enter The Country

Vice President Mike Pence sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday night and revealed that approximately 2,000 people are apprehended trying to enter the country illegally each day.

“I want the American people to know that this is a real crisis at our border. We made progress last year. It probably was a result of the fact that the American people elected a new president who delivered a very strong message about confronting illegal immigration. We actually saw a decline in illegal immigration and incursions on the southern border,” Pence began.

“In the last 12 months, we have literally seen a dramatic increase in the number. 2,000 people a day apprehended at our border or found to be inadmissible trying to enter our country,” he continued. “That represents, as much as we were all troubled about the caravans moving north and there’s talk about more caravans. Literally 2,000 people a day attempt to come into this country illegally by one means or another.”

The Vice President added, “We can agree on those facts, come together around solutions. But part of that solution means a wall, it means a barrier along our southern border. And it also means technology, drones, the kind of support that our border agents know will assist them in doing their job. But, bottom line, if there is no wall, there is no deal.” (RELATED: Trump Fires Off Blistering Tweets Over NYT Story Claiming He’s Questioned Pence’s Loyalty)

As Pence referenced, the president has been adamant that he would not agree to any deal to end the partial government shutdown if there is no money allocated for a wall along the southern border.

