Trump Fires Off Blistering Tweets Over NYT Story Claiming He’s Questioned Pence’s Loyalty

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

President Donald Trump let the New York Times have an earful on Saturday morning, tweeting his response to an article that the outlet published on Friday asserting that Trump has questioned the loyalty of Vice President Mike Pence.

Calling the story “phony,” the president claimed that they “made up sources and refused to ask me, the only one that would know, for a quote.”

President Donald Trump, Melania Trump (L), Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence (R) wave as the Executive One helicopter departs carrying outgoing President Barack Obama and outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama following Trump's swearing ceremony in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Trump continued in a second tweet, defending his working relationship with Pence and doubling down on his many previous attacks on the Times and other outlets. “Just more FAKE NEWS, the Enemy of the People!” he concluded. (RELATED: Newt Gingrich Says Media Has ‘Earned’ ‘Enemy Of The People’ Label)

The offending article, which was published Friday, suggested that “Mr. Trump has never completely forgotten” the fact that Pence issued a disapproving statement in response to the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tape that was released just a month prior to the 2016 election.

