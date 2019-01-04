Liz Chaney Fact-Checks Pelosi On What ‘Strong Women’ Want

Wyoming GOP Representative Liz Chaney on Friday countered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s contention that President Donald Trump can’t deal with strong women by defining what “strong women” actually want.

Namely, a secure border.

“I think that you also have seen yesterday and over the course of the last 24 hours, in particular, a real ramp-up in rhetoric and name-calling and the kinds of politicization and partisanship the American people are sick and tired of,” said Cheney, who is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“You had Speaker Pelosi say … the president doesn’t know how to deal with strong women,” she said. “Let me just say that in my experience, strong women want national security. Strong women want to know that we’re going to protect the border of this nation.” (RELATED: Liz Cheney Fires Back After Bernie Sanders Angered Over Her Attack On Socialism)

Cheney attacked the “level of rhetoric” Democrats are bringing to the debate, “a level of vitriol that is not good for the country and that ignores the very real national security challenge we face.”

