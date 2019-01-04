Pat Fitzgerald’s Agent Says He Will Not Interview With A Single NFL Team

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald might have put the final nail into the coffin of NFL rumors thanks to his agent.

Fitzgerald has been rumored as a main target of the Green Bay Packers, despite the fact that he proclaimed he’d be at Northwestern “forever.”

Gary Barnett turned down Notre Dame, Georgia & UCLA. It looks like Pat Fitzgerald just turned down the Green Bay Packers pic.twitter.com/WXpiXH1egf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 1, 2019

Well, his agent Bryan Harlan effectively killed any further speculation late Thursday night. Harlan made it clear that his client wouldn’t entertain any NFL offers, according to Teddy Greenstein.

Pat Fitzgerald’s agent Bryan Harlan just told me: Multiple NFL teams have inquired. Fitz will not be a candidate or interview. — Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) January 3, 2019

Good for Fitzgerald. I don’t think there are many coaches out there that would stick at Northwestern if the NFL came calling.

It takes a lot of loyalty to stick with a traditionally bad Big Ten team over the NFL or a bigger college program. (RELATED: Northwestern Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald Says He’s Not Leaving)

Yet, there is something to be said for sticking around with the Wildcats. Fitzgerald, who is only 44 years old, is already the greatest coach in Northwestern history and will only continue to further cement that legacy the longer he stays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Jan 1, 2019 at 8:49am PST

That’s the kind of legacy that can never be taken away and it’s the kind of impact most coaches dream about making.

If I had to guess, I’d say that’s why he’s so hellbent on staying. He has a once in a lifetime opportunity to make an everlasting impact on the program and to elevate it to an entirely new level. Props to him for sticking it out when pretty much every other coach would have left.

