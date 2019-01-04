EXCLUSIVE: Sen Pat Roberts Will Announce Retirement

Henry Rodgers | Capitol Hill Reporter

Republican Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts will announce his retirement at a press conference in Kansas Friday afternoon, a source close with Roberts told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Senator Pat Roberts makes remarks during the conformation hearing for Steven Mnuchin as he testifies before Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Roberts, who has served in the Senate since 1997, will announce his retirement after months of speculation.

