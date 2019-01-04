Trump Jokingly Offers Jacket To House Minority Leader During Outdoor Press Conference

Your first name

President Donald Trump jokingly offered House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy his coat during a Friday afternoon press conference held in the White House Rose Garden.

WATCH:

“Thank you. Two questions. First, Mr. President, have you considered using emergency power — ” a reporter asked.

“Should we keep this going or not? I just don’t want to say he is stood out there. You have so many questions. I’m just looking at [Vice President] Mike [Pence] and [House Minority Whip] Steve [Scalise] and [House Minority Leader] Kevin [McCarthy], I’m saying should we — and most importantly, Madame Secretary [Kristjen Nielsen],” Trump responded. (RELATED: Trump To Face Off With Congressional Leaders Over Shutdown)

“None of us brought coats,” McCarthy interjected.

The president responded, “Are you cold? Get out of here. Take mine. Do you want mine? No, I’m just saying should we keep this going a little bit longer?”

“Yes indeed. So, first — ” the reporter added.

Trump added, “Let me know when you get tired.”

The light moment occurred during the president’s press conference to give an update on the partial government shutdown that has centered around Trump’s desire to get funding for a border wall.

