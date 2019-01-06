Ocasio-Cortez Says ‘No Question’ Trump’s A Racist

Your first name

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped into President Trump saying there’s “no question” he’s a racist during an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

When asked by Anderson Cooper if the 29-year-old socialist thought the president was a racist, Ocasio-Cortez did not hesitate in her response. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Accuses White House Of ‘Starving Out’ Puerto Rico)

“No question,” she told Cooper.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the president is a racist, “no question.” The White House told 60 Minutes that President Trump “has repeatedly condemned racism and bigotry in all forms.” https://t.co/Wulr0l7fFK pic.twitter.com/o6pCTPmabt — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 6, 2019



Ocasio-Cortez also said Trump “manufactures crises,” pointing to the president’s criticism of illegal immigration.

“He manufactures crises like immigrants seeking legal refuge at our border,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The White House fired back at Ocasio-Cortez by pointing out President Trump’s policy successes.

“Cong. Ocasio-Cortez’s sheer ignorance on the matter can’t cover the fact that President Trump supported and passed historic criminal justice reform, and has repeatedly condemned racism and bigotry in all forms,” the White House told “60 minutes.”

