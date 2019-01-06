Wayne Rooney Arrested At Dulles International Airport On Charge Of Public Intoxication

Soccer star Wayne Rooney was taken into custody by authorities at Dulles International Airport back on December 16.

ABC 7 News reporter Erin Hawksworth tweeted the following details Sunday afternoon:

#JustIn: According to police, DC United’s Wayne Rooney had triggered a door alarm at Dulles International Airport, but did not breach airport security. Rooney was charged with public intoxication and transported to Loudoun County Detention Center to be held until sober. #MLS

CNN reported Sunday that the arrest happened in the middle of December. It’s not clear why it’s just now becoming public.

Yikes — not a great look at all for arguably the most famous soccer player in America. Getting taken into custody at an airport on a charge of public intoxication is not a good situation at all.

What was he thinking when he allegedly went somewhere that he didn’t belong? Airports are about the last place on the planet you want to be screwing around with that stuff. Rooney, if indeed guilty, needs to be smarter. (RELATED: The World Cup Is Over. Is It Time To Get Back To Real Sports? [VIDEO])

You’d also think Rooney would have people with him who could intervene if he started getting out of control.

He’s being paid a fortune to be the face of soccer in Washington, D.C. and the country as a whole. You can’t let a guy like that get arrested. You simply can’t let it happen.

Check back for more details when we have them.

