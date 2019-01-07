Massive Brawl Breaks Out At Baltimore Ravens Playoff Game Against The Chargers

Some fans at the Baltimore Ravens playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers got way too out of control Sunday.

A group of fans clad in Ravens gear started attacking each other. It’s not clear what started the entire incident, but it’s clear as day that the participants of the fight were pretty pissed. (RELATED: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In The Stands Of The Giants/Cowboys. The Video Is Crazy)

Eventually, the police arrived to shut the situation down.

How many times do I need to say this? Fighting at sporting events is not a chill activity to participate in. I feel like I’ve had to say that about a million times at this point.

People are at the games to drink some beers with their buddies and hope their team wins. They’re not their to get their heads caved in.

You’d think this would be common sense, but apparently it’s not.

I sure hope the book gets thrown at all the idiots responsible for this situation. Once a few of these clowns get put down for a couple years behind bars, I have a strong feeling you’ll see a lot of it end.

Focus a lot more on supporting your team during big games and a lot less on physical altercations. It’s not hard to figure out.