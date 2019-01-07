Former Wisconsin Badgers And Cleveland Browns Star Joe Thomas Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame

Wisconsin Badgers and Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Joe Thomas in one emoji: Congrats to @joethomas73 on being selected to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019! » https://t.co/YsQ7YyArxq pic.twitter.com/ULvGnegAk8 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 7, 2019

The induction comes after an insanely successful college career at Wisconsin, where Thomas became one of the greatest linemen ever to play the game. The Badgers consistently dominated, running the ball behind a line Thomas anchored.

“I was kind of blown away. There are so many greats over so much time. Being that you only have four years in college to make your mark, you really don’t know how you stack up against those other great players,” Thomas said in reaction to getting the nod, according to UWBadgers.com Monday.

It’s pretty hard to find highlights of his days with the Badgers, but below are some from when he tore up the NFL.

There are few people I respect more in the world of football than Joe Thomas. He’s just a man’s man, and he’s dominated the sport for years.

Congrats, Joe. He did more than enough to earn his spot in the College Football Hall of Fame, and he’ll be in the NFL’s sooner than later, too.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter