Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Declares For NFL Draft

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins declared for the NFL draft Monday.

The Heisman finalist announced the news on Twitter, and wrote, “They say that dreams come true and when they do, that there’s a beautiful thing … Scarlet [and] Gray Forever #BuckeyeNation #ThankYou.”

They say that dreams come true

— Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) January 7, 2019

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody. I said after Justin Fields announced his transfer to OSU that it was almost certainly a sign Haskins was headed to the NFL. (RELATED: Georgia Quarterback Justin Fields Transfers To Ohio State)

I can’t blame the guy for leaving some eligibility on the table, either. He absolutely dominated this past season and will have a very real chance to be the top pick.

I really do believe that Haskins has everything necessary to be an outstanding quarterback at the next level. He’s got a massive arm, he’s a big dude, he can use his feet to extend plays, and he’s a winner.

All those qualities combined will make several general managers salivate at the prospect of signing him.

Haskins had one hell of a great ride with the Buckeyes, and now it’s time to make some serious cash in the NFL. Best of luck to him. It’s going to be a ton of fun to watch unfold.

