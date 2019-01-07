HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Bounces Back By Crushing Penn State

The Wisconsin Badgers are back on the winning path after smoking Penn State on Sunday night.

As I’ve had to unfortunately note recently, my Badgers have struggled a bit recently. That’s not what I expect out of my program. I expect wins. (RELATED: Duke Star Zi on Williamson Puts On A Dunking Clinic In Latest Game. Watch The Majestic Highlights)

Well, smacking PSU 71-52 is a great way to bounce back after losing to Minnesota.

I knew it was only a matter of time before we got this ship turned around and headed in the correct direction. There’s far too much talent on this team with Ethan Happ, D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison to have anything less than a top-20 team.

We simply can’t tolerate or settle for anything other than a ton of wins and a return to the tournament. I’m willing to overlook last season as an outlier as long as it never happens again.

I must admit that I was a bit nervous after losing to Minnesota, but my worries evaporated after watching how my guys played last night.

Now, it’s time to focus on the long stretch of Big Ten games ahead of us. This team has everything it needs to make some serious noise, and that’s exactly what the expectations are from Wisconsin fans around the country.