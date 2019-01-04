Wisconsin’s Basketball Team Loses To Minnesota 59-52. The Highlights Are Depressing

Wisconsin’s basketball team needs to do some serious soul searching after losing to Minnesota Thursday night 59-52.

The Badgers basketball team had been one of the few bright spots in the past six months when it comes to Wisconsin athletics, and we’ve been off to a strong start. It’s especially strong when you consider the disaster that was last season.

Well, the magic is starting to fade and we’re not looking like an elite team anymore. Minnesota dominated us all over the court for long stretches. There were points in time when it looked like finding a real dinosaur egg would be more likely than scoring a bucket. The highlights make me want to vomit. Honestly, being waterboarded might a be more enjoyable experience than having to watch the game again from last night.

Hopefully, this is just a one-off event because we’re in big trouble if play of this standard becomes the norm.

We’re the Wisconsin Badgers. Our bench should be good enough to beat Minnesota. There’s nothing the Gopher state should ever beat us at, especially sports. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Puts On A Dunking Clinic In Latest Game. Watch The Majestic Highlights)

This year they’ve now smacked us in football and basketball. Is this real life?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 3, 2019 at 8:08pm PST

I have no idea what needs to change or how to motivate the troops. That’s not my job. My job is to play puppet master from a distance and only intervene in the most dire of moments.

We’re not there yet, but we’re rapidly pushing towards that territory if we keep dropping games. We’re the Wisconsin Badgers and it’s about time we all remember it.

