Afternoon Mirror: Nate Silver Doesn’t Want You Writing About ‘Motherf*cker’ Congresswoman

Quote of the Day:

“My network will be carrying Trump’s Wall speech live. So at 9 p.m. Tuesday, tune into CBS to See B.S.”

—CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert.

Journo is confused for a black person

The Mirror has consistently asked Scarry about his race and ethnicity over the years, but he will not provide any info.

“Just listened to a voicemail from a critic who actually said, ‘You look like a black guy.'” —Eddie Scarry, commentary writer, The Washington Examiner.

CNN’s Cillizza gets slammed

“I’ll say it again…is there anyone who proudly says they are a Cillizza fan?” —Yashar Ali, freelancer, New York Mag and HuffPost.

Today in Unnecessary Tweeting

“How is it possible to want to eat ice cream every single night of your life? I want it!! I won’t have it but I want it!” —Annie Shields, The Nation.

“Who is somebody on Twitter that you vehemently disagree with but still respect and admire?”— Jon Levine, media editor, TheWrap.

FNC host says they really try to get Dems

“Just FYI – our @foxnewsnight team spends an enormous amount of time talking with Democratic lawmakers and their staffers in an effort to have them join us on air. Many tell us they can’t make it, and then I happen to see them on MSNBC or CNN. We want to hear your voices too.” —Shannon Bream, FNC.

Imagine not writing about a congresswoman saying ‘motherfucker’

How dumb is this?

“Imagine being a political columnist who could write about literally any topic you wanted and, given everything going on in American politics these days, you decided to write about how a woman member of Congress used a swear word.” —Nate Silver, EIC, FiveThirtyEight. He’s referring to newbie Rep. Rashida Tlaib‘s (D-Mich.) vow to impeach President Trump. Except she called him a “motherfucker.”

Confessional. Journo is ‘fat, old, grey’ and wants to fuck himself

This may be my favorite set of Dreyfuss tweets ever.

“The world has changed a lot since 2009. I’m fat and old and grey and tired and I don’t smoke anymore and my apt lights are voice activated which is so dumb and Trump is president and a bunch of other bad shit too but watching Susan Boyle still makes me cry. …God, smoking is so attractive. I want to fuck myself even reading this.” —Ben Dreyfuss, editorial director, Mother Jones.

Deep Thoughts With Roger Simon

“If it were possible, would you subtract one day off your life and add it to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life for one extra day of good health? If just 10,000 people did this, it would add 27 productive years to her life.” —Roger Simon, columnist, Chicago Sun Times.

Oh no000 — freelancer despises Cuomo-Lemon bromance

The Mirror loves it, so take this with a grain of salt.

“Doing some work. CNN on in the background in the other room. I feel like Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon should just get off the camera and go grab beers at the nearest bar to complain about Trump together. I mean, why is this filmed for national TV?” —Ericka Anderson, a freelancer for Scary Mommy (eeks!), The Federalist and National Review.

WTF? Ex-WH Press Sec. says networks should get speech early

“Sounds like tv networks will get a request soon for airtime for a Presidential address. Some advice—demand to see the text in advance and if it is not truthful either don’t air it or fact check it live on lower third. And cut away if he goes off text and starts lying.” —Joe Lockhart.

Gossip Roundup

NYP‘s Page Six: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Rosario Dawson romance heats up. Here.

TMZ: Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah spends shitload on new house. Here.

Splinter News: The site calls Veep Mike Pence a “moron.” Here.

Dog bonding…

“TFW you’re not sure about someone and then you find out they have the same kind of dog you do and you suddenly want to be best friends.” —Jen Doll, freelancer, author of Unclaimed Baggage.

CNN analyst Bakari Sellars becomes a dad

Stokley Taggart (5lb 9oz) and Sadie Ellen (4lb 13oz) are here! Mom and babies are doing great! pic.twitter.com/vTtW3cpB3A — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 8, 2019