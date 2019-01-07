REPORT: Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing With NFL Teams, Might Have Resigned From USC

Kliff Kingsbury’s time with USC might officially be over, and he’s apparently begun speaking with NFL organizations.

According to Jay Glazer Monday, Kingsbury was “interviewing with NFL teams” and that “likely means he has resigned as USC offensive coordinator.”

I’m hearing Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with NFL teams, which likely means he has resigned as USC offensive coordinator. USC was blocking him from interviewing foe NFL head coaching openings @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 7, 2019

Well, that didn’t take long at all. Reports began floating around over the weekend that Kingsbury might bounce from the Trojans program after they blocked him from interviewing with the Jets and Cardinals. (RELATED: Kliff Kingsbury To Interview With The Arizona Cardinals And New York Jets For Head Coach Openings)

I speculated that wouldn’t do anything to keep Kingsbury at USC and that it’d probably only piss him off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kliff Kingsbury (@kliffkingsbury) on Jul 22, 2018 at 6:45pm PDT

It now sounds like the former Texas Tech coach is out the door before even coaching a game. He must really like his NFL odds in order from him to walk away from a college powerhouse program shortly after signing a deal.

The only way any of this makes sense is if Kingsbury honestly believes he’s a lock for an NFL job as a head coach or offensive coordinator.

Otherwise, leaving USC wouldn’t be a smart move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kliff Kingsbury (@kliffkingsbury) on Jul 13, 2018 at 4:31pm PDT

I can’t wait to see where Kingsbury ends up. I’m going to just float this idea right now, and I want everybody to remember it.

The Cardinals should hire him, draft Dwayne Haskins or Kyler Murray first overall and then implement a college-style spread offense that he can oversee.

That would absolutely set the league on fire, and it would be so much damn fun to watch. Let’s get after it!

