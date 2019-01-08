College Football Playoff Board: ‘Too Soon’ For Expansion Talk

The men responsible for the state of college football have pretty much guaranteed no expansion with the playoff will happen soon.

CFP Board of Managers chairman Mark Keenum recently said the following in part, accordingProFootballTalk:

As far as expanding the number of teams in the Playoff, it’s way too soon – much too soon – to know if that is even a possibility. It’s fair to say the speculation about expansion has outdistanced the reality of what the commissioners and the presidents have discussed. If a decision were to be made down the road, the Presidents would be the ones to make it and we are not there.

Here’s a live reaction to this update:

Damn, why does it feel like I’m constantly fighting an uphill battle here? Why do all the power brokers constantly have to be against me.

It’s like George Washington standing all alone against the British empire. They mocked him, they said he had no chance and then he invented an entire country. Who got the last laugh? Last time I checked we don’t take orders from a king or queen anymore. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

Mad props to George Washington.

I guess that’s now the role that I must fill. I must be the man who stands alone and changes the whole world because I’m simply not willing to tolerate a four team playoff anymore. Did I enjoy Clemson beating Alabama like a rented mule?

Hell yes, but we can do even better.

Give me the eight-team playoff, and then get the hell out of my way. Or, choose to fight me and lose. Those are the options. The ball is now in the territory of the committee.

Did I wake up today thinking that I’d be filling the same role George Washington filled over 200 years ago? No, I didn’t but this is what happens when you attack each day with the same energy as the Navy SEALs on the Osama Bin Laden raid.

Let’s get to work.

