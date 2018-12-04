Kate Middleton Dazzles In Sparkling Floor-Length Gown And Crown At Buckingham Palace Reception
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Tuesday when she showed up in a sparkling baby blue gown and diamond crown at a reception held at Buckingham Palace.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets guests at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 04, 2018 in London, England. Approximately 7,500 military personnel are currently serving overseas at Christmas. (Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
She topped off the gorgeous look with her hair pulled up in a fancy bun and the Queen Mary Lover’s Knot tiara, covered with diamonds and pearls, which was one of Princess Diana’s favorites.
The Duchess of Cambridge talks to guests at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday December 4, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Queen.( Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/Getty Images)
Judging by the photos, a good time was had by all.
Earlier in the day, Middleton looked like she had stumbled right out of a Christmas card when photographers got pictures of her in a festive long tartan skirt she paired with a black top and matching boots as fake snow blew behind her.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge laugh as a machine sprays snow ahead of their royal highnesses hosting a Christmas party to deliver a message of support to deployed personnel serving in Cyprus and their families over the festive period, at Kensington Palace on December 04, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge host a Christmas party to deliver a message of support to deployed personnel serving in Cyprus and their families over the festive period, at Kensington Palace on December 04, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)