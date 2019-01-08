Watch The Preview For The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Things Not Seen’

There’s a new episode of “SEAL Team” on CBS Wednesday night, and it looks outstanding.

The plot of “Things Not Seen,” according to the CBS YouTube description, is, “Bravo Team travels to Turkey to rescue a young American who voluntarily married an ISIS leader, on SEAL Team, Wednesday, at 9/8c.”

Does that sound badass to you? Well, it sure as hell sounds badass to me. (RELATED: A Stunning Amount Of People Watched The Latest ‘SEAL Team‘ Episode)

This show just keeps smoking homers left and right, and I have a feeling the latest episode is going to keep up the momentum.

I just can’t believe how good this show has been through two and a half seasons. It’s all about how great America is, how incredible our military is and what the brave men in these elite units go through.

There’s really nothing else like it on television these days, and that’s a real shame. We need more shows that show the action of the military and their private lives, which this show does incredibly well.

I can’t wait to see how all the action unfolds Wednesday night. It should be great. Go, Bravo, go!

