REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Returns With A Bang In Latest Episode

“SEAL Team” returned Wednesday night on CBS, and it was great.

As I’ve noted before, I couldn’t wait for the hit military show to return. The latest episode, “Backwards in High Heels,” about a plane hijacking, looked like it was right up my alley.

Well, it didn’t disappoint one bit. Jason and the rest of Bravo team lit up the bad guys in classic style. The hijacked plane was in Qatar, they had a ton of hostages and no great options appeared to be on the table. (RELATED: A Stunning Amount Of People Watched The Latest ‘SEAL Team‘ Episode)

Sign me up for what came next! The team staged daring assault and rescue mission. Snipers took out the bad guys in the cockpit as the rest of the team assaulted, while assisted by British S.A.S. forces.

I was wondering what we’d get after the several episodes down in Mexico cleaning up the cartels. Those were outstanding episodes and expectations were high!

I couldn’t have been happier with the outcome. A plane hijacking to get us back into the show! Are you kidding me? It’s a scenario all of us who think about this stuff have played out in our minds.

If this is what we can expect for the rest of season two, then we’re in for a hell of a great ride. As I’ve said a million times, this show is all about the action, but it’s also about shining a life on the private lives of our professional warriors.

There’s really nothing like it on TV right now. Let’s hope CBS and everybody involved with “SEAL Team” keeps delivering the goods for the rest of the season.

