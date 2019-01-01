Watch The Awesome Preview For The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode

Your first name

‘SEAL Team’ returns to CBS Wednesday night, and it looks like we’re in for a great episode.

Two short previews show the plot of the latest episode, titled “Backwards in High Heels,” revolving around a hijacked airliner and the demand for prisoners to be released.

Sounds like the show is picking up with just as much action as it left off with before its winter break. (RELATED: A Stunning Amount Of People Watched The Latest ‘SEAL Team’ Episode)

Take a look at the two previews below. I’m sure fans will enjoy them.

As everybody already knows that reads this site on a regular basis, I a am huge fan of “SEAL Team.” Following all the action with Bravo team is a great time.

Season two hasn’t disappointed one bit, and might even be better than the first run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Dec 12, 2018 at 3:50pm PST

I can’t wait to see what we get with the latest episode. Make sure to tune in Wednesday night. I’m sure it’ll be great.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter