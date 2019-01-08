Trump Asks Why ‘Wealthy Politicians’ Have Walls When America Does Not

President Donald Trump gave a national address from the Oval Office Tuesday evening making the case for a southern border wall. Trump noted the spiking of violent crime, gang activity, child smuggling, abuse and drug trafficking as a result of the open U.S.-Mexico border.

During the speech, Trump reiterated a recent talking point about powerful and wealthy politicians building walls around their houses.

“Some have suggested a barrier is immoral,” Trump said concerning recent comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “Then why do wealthy politicians build walls, fences and gates around their homes?”

Trump continued, “They don’t build walls because they hate the people on the outside. But because they love the people on the inside. The only thing that is immoral is the politicians to do nothing and continue to allow more innocent people to be so horribly victimized.”

Trump concluded, “Day after day, precious lives are cut short by those who have violated our borders.”

President Trump has often criticized former President Barack Obama for having a “10-foot wall” around his house in Washington, D.C. (RELATED: Trump: America Needs A ‘Slightly Larger Version’ Of Wall Protecting Obama’s House)

President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2018

The Daily Caller traveled to President Obama’s house to try and find out if he indeed had a “10-foot wall” around his house.

The address came in the midst of a partial government shutdown over funding for the border wall as Democratic congressional leaders refuse to give the White House the funding they are asking for in order to secure the border. (RELATED: Trump: Government Shutdown Could Last As Long As A Year)

The speech marked his first prime-time Oval Office address since taking office.