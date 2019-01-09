‘He Stops At Nothing’ — Cher Urges Nancy Pelosi To Let Trump ‘Have His FKNG Money’

Cher urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday to let President Donald Trump “have his fkng money” and end the government shutdown.

The pop singer, no fan of the president, nevertheless tweeted that Trump was “playing it right” and that Pelosi was “playing right into his hands.” Contending that Trump would make Democrats look like “obstructionist swamp scum” while real people suffer, Cher urged Pelosi to not “die on this hill” because Trump “stops at nothing.”

“FOR trump THIS IS POLITICAL..BUT REAL PPL ARE REALLY SUFFERING ‼️” Cher tweeted. “WHERE WAS THE FKNG CRISIS 1 MONTH AGO,1YR AGO⁉️WHERE HAS IT BEEN FOR THE LAST 2 YRS. HAVING SAID THATNANCY YOU ARE A HERO LET HIM HAVE HIS FKNG MONEY‼️PPL WILL STARVE LOSE THEIR HOMES, B UNABLE 2 C DRS.”

Several hours later, the singer shared more of her thoughts on how the current government shutdown should end. (RELATED: Twitter Goes Wild Over Chuck And Nancy’s ‘Painfully Awkward’ Appearance In Trump Rebuttal)

“DEMS,STOP SHUTDOWN B4 TRUMP DOES.HELL B HERO & MAKE U LOOK LIKE OBSTRUCTIONIST SWAMP SCUM‼️HE HAS NO SCRUPLES,” she tweeted. “HES PLAYING IT RIIGHT,& UR PLAYING RIGHT IN2 HIS HANDS.HE’LL EAT UR LUNCH & STEAL UR LUNCH ‼️YOU’LL B FKD 6 WAYS 2 SUNDAY.DONT DIE ON THIS HILL.HE STOPS AT NOTHING.”

Earlier Wednesday, President Trump walked out of a meeting with Democratic leaders when they offered nothing towards his proposed border wall.


